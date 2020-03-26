WREX Recipes: Lower-carb breakfast pizza

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've all been in this position: you wake up with a hankering for a breakfast pizza. Okay, maybe you haven't yet, but this recipe could change that!

Like the person I described above, I woke up Sunday morning wanting a breakfast pizza. For those that don't know this, I've been watching my carb intake since January, so pizza is pretty much off-limits. This recipe changes that grim outlook in a pretty big way.

Let's get crusty:

This crust uses four simple ingredients: cheese, cream cheese, almond flour, and eggs. Technically, I add salt and pepper to the dough, but who counts that duo as an ingredient? It should be added that I did not measure how much salt or pepper I put in.

Feel free to use a store-bought crust or make your own if you're not trying to stick to a lower carb lifestyle. The results are going to be equally scrumptious.

Low-carb livin':

In terms of carb count, most almond flour has between 18 and 24 grams of carbs per cup used. Divide that by eight slices and you yield between two and three grams of carbs per slice. You could eat the whole pizza if you'd like and still come out less than a normal couple of slices of regular pizza in terms of carbohydrates.

What an egg-cellent idea:

I am not a huge fan of eggs just to be completely honest with you. I eat them mostly scrambled and with loads of Texas Pete or ketchup (please don't judge me). I used four eggs on this pizza, but feel free to go all out and make this as egg-a-licious as you'd like. I found that soft scrambling my eggs created the best result. If you're weary of soft-scrambled eggs, have no fear. They finish cooking in the oven.

For the lower-carb crust:

1.5 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese (you can use bagged shredded mozzarella cheese if you'd prefer)

2 tbsp of cream cheese

2 eggs (I used large)

3/4 cup blanched, super-fine almond flour

Heat oven to 400° Combine mozzarella cheese and cream cheese in a large mixing bowl. Pop the cheese mixture in a microwave and cook for 60 seconds. Stir to combine. Heat for another 20 to 30 seconds. At this point, the cheese mixture should be entirely melted. Add the almond flour and two beaten eggs. Stir well to incorporate. If the mixture is tough to mix, pop it in the microwave for another 10 to 15 seconds. Season with salt, pepper, and whatever other seasonings you'd like. I baked my crust in a well-greased cast iron skillet. If you neglect the liberal greasing, your crust is going to stick! Don't make that mistake because I'll be so sad for you. You can also use a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the dough out with damp hands to keep it from sticking to you. You can make the crust as thick or thin as you'd like. I've always preferred thin crust, so I make mine pretty thin. Before putting this in the oven, be sure to poke holes in the crust with a fork. This helps the crust vent and prevents air pockets from bubbling up. Bake for between 8 and 12 minutes, or until slightly golden. I find 10 minutes is nearly perfect, especially since it goes back in the oven for a few minutes after the toppings are added.

Looks like a regular pizza crust, right?

Going sauceless?:

I didn't include any sauce like a regular pizza would have. If you're doing a breakfast pizza with sausage, your "sauce" could be sausage gravy! If you decide to make that, please let me know and I'll be over as soon as humanly possible. Get creative with your breakfast pizza if sans sauce isn't the way to go for you.

Toppings talk:

Toppings are everything on a pizza. There is no rhyme or reason to what you could or should use. I had several cartons of eggs, a package of lower sodium bacon, and cheese. While I kept it simple, you can feel free to experiment. Sausage would be good on this, so too would Canadian bacon. Heck, even turkey bacon would be good on this. This may sound like an obvious step, but if you're using sausage or bacon, you'll want to cook it first. I pan-fried my bacon, but I'm also a fan of baking it in the oven. Whatever floats your boat.

Before this puppy met the oven, it looked good enough to eat unbaked. Also, notice the deliciously crusty pizza crust on the bottom!

Putting the pieces together:

Baking the crust is really the most "difficult" part of this recipe. Once your crust comes out golden brown, it's time to load it with toppings.

Scrambled egg layer gets put down first, followed by a heavy dousing of Texas Pete (which isn't made in Texas, FYI!). Followed by bacon/sausage/whatever breakfast protein you want to use, or omit meat entirely. More cheese, please! Bake for an additional five to ten minutes, depending on how golden you want cheese to get on top. Lastly, and this is the most important step, ENJOY and HAVE FUN!

The final product! It didn't just look heavenly. It tasted heavenly as well.

Let me know what you make with this recipe.