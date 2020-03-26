Woman attacked after agreeing to meet someone of a dating app

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a woman is attacked while meeting up with someone off an dating app.



Police say they met with with the victim in the 1700 block of 12th St. on Wednesday.



The victim told police she met a man off of a well-known website/dating app which is commonly used for prostitution. The victim arrived at the agreed upon location and the suspect approached her on foot.



Police say as they were walking around to the back of the address, the suspect grabbed the victim and produced a handgun. The victim attempted to spray the suspect with pepper spray from her key ring but was unsuccessful, according to police.



Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s spray and keys and during the struggle the victim was able to break free and run away. The victim was not hurt.



If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.