What unemployment expansion means for you during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the past, independent contractors, freelancers, and gig workers wouldn't qualify for unemployment if they lost their jobs. That won't be the case, however, throughout this crisis.

"The package that will be approved by Congress in the House, sometime tomorrow I think, expands the definition of who's eligible for unemployment," said Illinois Senator Steve Stadelman.

Stadelman says the state of Illinois is also working on expanding that definition, but it hasn't been able to meet in Springfield due to the coronavirus.

Gig workers include people like Uber drivers, Lyft drivers and others that do online work.

Stadelman says everyone who needs to collect unemployment during this crisis should try and apply now for the aid. The IDES website has been inundated with claims, but the state has worked to reduce online traffic as it handles an influx of filings.