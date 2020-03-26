US now leads world in number of confirmed coronavirus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The United State now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.



According to the tally, the United States has 82,404 cases. China has 81,782 cases. And Italy has 80,589.



Spain, Germany, France, Iran, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and South Korea follow behind the top three countries.



Italy has reported the most deaths, with 8,215. In the United States, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.



The university is also tracking the number of recoveries reported worldwide. Worldwide, there have been 122,066 cases of recovery. According to the data, Hubei China has seen 61,201 recovered patients. The United States is not reporting recovered cases at this time.



For the full data set, CLICK HERE.