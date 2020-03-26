Standardized testing for Wisconsin students canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Standardized state testing for Wisconsin students has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced schools to temporarily close.

The Department of Public Instruction made the announcement on its website Wednesday.

It means elementary and middle school students won't be taking the Forward Exam or the Dynamic Learning Maps exam for cognitively disabled children.

It also cancels the ACT Aspire assessment for students in grades nine and 10.

Under Gov. Tony Evers "safer at home" directive, schools will remain closed until at least April 24.