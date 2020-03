ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College will begin searching for a new president.



The school confirmed President Doug Jensen has accepted the President position at Bismarck College in North Dakota.



Jensen was one of five people who interviewed at Bismarck State College to take over as president. Jensen has been the President of RVC since September 2016.



Bismarck College's current president, Larry Skogen, will retire in June 2020.