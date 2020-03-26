Rockford’s United Way calling for donations for emergency COVID-19 fund

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state of Illinois has launched a statewide COVID-19 relief fund to help people struggling to make ends meet right now.



Money raised through the COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund will go to nonprofits, that will help people with things like food, shelter, health care and utility and facility needs.



The management of the fund is being spearheaded by Gov. JB Pritzker's sister, Penny Pritzker.



Rockford's United Way is leading the charge for the relief program in our region. But, the nonprofit isn't doing it alone.



Already, the Kjellstrom Family Foundation has pledged $125,000. The foundation will match each dollar donated by the public up to the amount.



The fund is already nearing $50,000 in donations, thanks to $26,000 from Meijer, a $10,000 from an anonymous donor and donations ranging from $10 to $2,000 from members of the community.



"With this gift, we hope to inspire other foundations, corporations and individuals to meet our challenge with their own matching pledge," said Dan Loescher, the lead trustee of the foundation.



To make a donation to the fund, CLICK HERE.

