Rockford high school seniors missing out on memories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The remainder of the school year for Rockford students is in jeopardy.

Wednesday, we reported RPS 205 is preparing as if school won't reopen until next fall, the worst case scenario. But some students are still holding out hope.

It’s supposed to be a celebration.

"Starting out freshmen year, you look forward to being able to have that senior prom, have the senior trip, and walking across the stage, most importantly," Isabella Aguirre, a senior at Auburn High School, said.

It's the crescendo of a four-part performance.

"We’ve worked really hard to get to the point where we’re at, the class of 2020 in general," Lenijah Smith, a senior at Auburn, added.

But now, the final act is up in the air.

"It’s definitely a bit of a let down," Jamie Ward, a senior Rockford East, said.

It's even making some nostalgic.

"I never thought I'd say this, but I miss school," laughed Kiara Stevens, a senior at Auburn.

But others didn't mince words.

"It sucks," Jaszmin Minneyfield, a senior at Auburn, said. "Those are the things that are the 'high school experiences.'"

Even as the school district gets ready to introduce online learning, it's those experiences that hang in the balance.

"In my family there aren't too many people who have walked the stage, so that was going to be a great accomplishment for me and my family," Stevens said.

The pause in time has also had other impacts. Stevens wants to play collegiate basketball and has narrowed her options down to just two choices. But she says the coronavirus outbreak has made it difficult to make a commitment.

"Because of the virus, campuses are closed, so I can’t really go and visit or anything," Stevens explained.

While these seniors understand the threat the coronavirus poses, if prom and graduation are canceled, they hope the district reschedules them for dates over the summer. They say it would provided a sense of closure in these already difficult circumstances.

RPS says it hasn't discussed date changes for prom or graduation. Those decisions will be based on information from Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Winnebago County Health Department.