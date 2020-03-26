River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Watch for

The Rock River near Joslin

* Until further notice.

* At 6:45 PM Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Fall to 11.5 feet Friday night then begin rising. Rise above

flood stage Sunday…and continue rising to 13.2 feet Tuesday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&