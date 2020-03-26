River Flood Watch is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until further notice.
* At 6:45 PM Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Fall to 11.5 feet Friday night then begin rising. Rise above
flood stage Sunday…and continue rising to 13.2 feet Tuesday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
