River Flood Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* until Thursday April 02.
* At 830 AM Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will remain between 8.0 and 8.5 feet into next
week.
* Impact…At 8.0 feet…Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers “no wake” order for the Rock River.
