Pritzker: 450 retired doctors, nurses applied to return to work to combat COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker says hundreds of retired of nurses and doctors have already reapplied for their license to rejoin the workforce to help combat COVID-19.



Gov. Pritzker says a total of 450 former doctors and nurses have already applied to return to the workforce. Gov. Pritzker made the announcement on Thursday during his daily press briefing in Chicago.



Applicants were able to start applying for their licenses on Monday of this week.



Gov. Pritzker made the initial call for retired nurses and doctors to come back into the workforce last weekend to help battle the virus.



Pritzker says applications will be processed on an expedited process.