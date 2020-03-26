Opening Day tradition put on hold for local White Sox fans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hall of Fame manager Casey Stengel once said, "There are three things you can do in a baseball game. You can win, or you can lose or it can rain."

For now, none of those things are happening. The baseball season, which would have had Opening Day Thursday, is on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. That has some White Sox fans in Rockford waiting to find out when the season will begin, so they can continue their tradition of attending Opening Day.

John Schiro, Pete and Frank Savitski, and Joe Hazen are some of the biggest White Sox fans in Rockford. They attend the White Sox home opener every year. Frank Savitski is approaching half a century of attending the opener. Schiro has been a part of the group for the past 15 years.

"It's something you look forward to," Schiro said. "It's the conversation on the way in and the people you're with. It's the greatest time for me. I want the Sox to win but it's a win situation no matter what."

John is the owner of Schiro's Restaurant and Lounge, an Italian restaurant on Rockford's west side. For now, he's watching old White Sox games to get his fix until the season begins.

"It's America's pastime," Schiro said. "I mean, it's my first love of life for anybody that knows me. That's all I did when we were kids. We didn't have social media. We played baseball from the time we woke up to the time we went to bed."

Business is down these days, due to restaurants only being take-out or delivery for COVID-19 concerns. John misses the camaraderie his restaurant provides.

"It reminds me of how I started 25 years ago," he said. "What's sad is not seeing the people like we were able to. They become part of your family. If they didn't show up certain days you'd wonder if everything is OK."

For now, no one can show up, in the hopes that sooner rather than later, everything will be OK.