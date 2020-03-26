Local animal shelters say now is the time adopt a pet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Under Governor J.B. Pritzker's "Stay-In-Place" order, people are spending more time indoors and at home, and area animal shelters say that makes now the perfect time to adopt.

"We're all dealing with all of this fear and anxiety about what's happening in the community, but there are animals out there and don't forget them," says Winnebago County Animal Service administrator Brett Frazier.

Frazier says that in times of crisis, unfortunately, animals can get overlooked.

"We are an essential service and we are going to continue to care for our communities animals, wildfire, pets," says Frazier, "we can care for animals and still prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Resources for many shelters are low, and to help ease the burden, some are turning to foster families.

Sophia Vanerio is a dog foster for Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary and she says making sure her foster dog, Abby, gets the love and attention she needs is what's helping her get through this difficult time

"Every thing is so chaotic right now and it's nice to just focus on something so happy and just distract you from all of this," says Vanerio. "We definitely know we're going to adopt her [Abby] once everything calms down because we just love her so much."

The dog kennels at Noah's Ark are currently empty because the shelter was able to either adopt out or foster all of its dogs. However, cats are still available for adoption.

"We still have about 22 kitties left here," says executive director Stephanie Lauer.

"Come and adopt and it doesn't matter where you adopt from, just adopt!"

Lauer says now is a great time to bring home a new addition.

"You're home, even if you're doing a work from home, you're in your home," says Lauer. "This is the perfect time to bring an animal in and get it acclimated to your home and learn to love it and it learn to love you."

If you can't take an animal home but want to help, the shelter is also accepting food donations for its community animal food pantry.

Some much needed donations include:

Dry/wet dog and cat food

Freeze fried/dehydrated dog treats

Puppy/kitten formula

Kitten chow

Cat adoptions at Noah's Ark are by appointment only, for more information on how to set up an appointment click here.