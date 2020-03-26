Light rain returns Friday, then storms strike Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain remains a frequent sight in the Stateline through early Sunday. The rain totals will vary greatly from day-to-day however.

Friday showers:

Light rain showers return by Friday evening.

Similar to Thursday, Friday starts out cloudy and dry, then turns rainy later in the day. In fact, rain may hold off much later than what we saw on Thursday. Showers may not start until after 4 pm, and could hold off until after 7 pm. By late Friday evening, light rain should be falling. We'll continue to see on-and-off light rain showers throughout Friday night. There may be some pockets of heavier rain that pop up around sunrise Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. Up to 1/2" of rainfall is possible between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Temperatures stay in the low 50's Friday, with the middle 40's at night.

Saturday storms:

Warmer air drives in Saturday, and may aid in creating thunderstorms at times over the start of the weekend. Warmer and humid air is more unstable, boosting our chances for thunder. The weather conditions may even line up for strong to severe storms later in the day.

A low risk for severe weather looks possible, for now. Better chances for severe weather line up south of I-88 in the evening.

For starters, Saturday morning and into the afternoon remains rainy, with a few non-severe thunderstorms sprinkled in. There will be pockets of dry time, so Saturday will not be a washout.

A few moving parts need to come together for severe weather, so the risk stays low for now. Stay alert in the afternoon.

By the late afternoon and carrying on into the evening, the storm system lines up in a way that strong to severe storms are possible. The risk remains slight for now, however. A lot of moving parts have to come together to provide severe weather. For now, the window for strong to severe storms looks to be 4 pm to 10 pm Saturday, and near to south of I-88. North of I-88, strong storms are possible, but less likely, and severe weather isn't expected. Risks include strong to damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Have your weather radio on and ready to go, and keep an eye out for updates from the 13 Weather Authority.

All of the showers and storms should wrap up by late Saturday night. Up to 1" of rain is possible Saturday through Saturday night.

Windy Sunday:

Strong wind gusts kick in Sunday as the weather dries out.

Drier weather settles in starting Sunday. A few early morning showers are possible, but the odds go down quickly after sunrise. Sunday clears out, so look for some sunshine by the afternoon.

While the weather may dry out, another hazard may develop. Strong west to northwest winds kick in behind Saturday's storm system. We may see winds between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. These strong winds last for most of the day. Difficult driving conditions are likely, and small twigs may blow down. Make sure your garbage cans and loose items in the lawn are secure!

Calmer, dry, and sunny weather takes over for a longer stretch next week.