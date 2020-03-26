Johnny Pamcakes extends business hours during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford restaurant has extended its hours during the outbreak of COVID-19.



Johnny Pamcakes on E. State St. will now close its doors for the day at 7 p.m., rather than 6 p.m.



The owners say while they're operating at about one third of the normal business, they're happy to residents supporting local businesses.

"It's really quite simple, when the phone keep ringing, because that's our only source of income basically, we continue to take those orders," said John Lack, the owner of Johnny Pamcakes.

Curbside pick-up is available at the restaurant.