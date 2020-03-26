Illinois launches COVID-19 relief fund for non-profits, nearly $23 million raised

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state of Illinois is doing what it can to help non-profit organizations across the state who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.



Governor JB Pritzker joined the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations to announce the launch of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF).



Working with other local response efforts that have been created in recent days, the ICRF will focus on filling Illinois residents’ most basic needs, including:

Emergency food and basic supplies

Interim housing and shelter

Primary health care services

Utility and financial assistance

Supports for children and other vulnerable populations

Nonprofit safety and operations assistance

The ICRF is launching with nearly $23 million in initial donations.

The United Way of Illinois and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating the new fund, separately and independently from the state. It will be guided by a steering committee made up top leaders from the philanthropic, social service, civic and business communities from across the state and chaired by former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.



“My team and I are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, leaders and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois: from Chicago to Carbondale, Cairo to Rockford. No one is immune to this virus — and nobody should be left to recover without help. We will get through this if we work together and stand up for one another.”

Announcements of where funding will be headed are expected in the coming days.



More information can be found at www.ilcovidresponsefund.org.