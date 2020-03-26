 Skip to Content

Illinois disaster declaration approved by the federal government

CHICAGO (WREX) — President Trump has approved Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's request for a disaster declaration for the state.

The declaration was made amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The President's action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of Illinois.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Steven W. Johnson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

