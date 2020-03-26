FHN Memorial Hospital confirms first positive test of COVID-19

FREEPORT (WREX) — FHN Memorial Hosptial has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.



FHN says the patient is in their 50s and had the positive test confirmed on Wednesday. The patient previously had been quarantined at home after experiencing symptoms earlier in the week, according to FHN.



This case marks the second in Stephenson County, after a teenager was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus over the weekend.



FHN says they've been closely collaborating with the Stephenson County Health Department to ensure the plan of care for patients in and outside of the hospital are in alignment with recommendations from the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).