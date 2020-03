ROCKFORD -- (WREX) - Rockford Police are on the scene of what they say is a deadly shooting.

Officials with the department tweeted early this morning that they were called to the 1000 block of Hess Court for shots fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead.

RPD says the investigation is ongoing and you should avoid the area. 13 WREX will update this with more information on-air and online as it becomes available.