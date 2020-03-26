Deadline to get a real I.D. is pushed back in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The deadline to get a REAL ID in Illinois has been pushed back an additional year to Oct. 1, 2021.



Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement Thursday on the direction of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



DHS cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus is having on the general public and driver's license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.



Current Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases and secure federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2021.



Once driver services facilities reopen, White is suggesting that people who want a REAL ID wait until their current driver’s license or ID card is about to expire before visiting a facility to apply for a REAL ID.



For those whose driver’s license or ID card expires after Oct. 1, 2021, and want a REAL ID, they can use their valid U.S. passport or other TSA-acceptable documents to fly domestically until they must renew their current card.



Driving facility agencies are closed until April because of the pandemic.



White is reminding residents that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.