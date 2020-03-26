Customer donates 300 meals to KSB hospital workers

DIXON (WREX) —While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought out fear and frustration across the area, it's also brought out the best in some people.

That was the case at Salamandra Restaurant in Dixon, when customer Jeen Morss ordered 300 meals. But Morss wasn't ordering a feast for herself. The food was for essential workers who are helping the community through this crisis.

Morss is a retired Oregon School District teacher. She ordered more than $2,000 worth of food to be delivered to KSB Hospital and its clinics.

"They deserve all the support they can have right now," said Jeen Morss. "It helps Salamandra and it helps them."

KSB staff posted pictures online after receiving the food, saying it brought a smile to their faces.