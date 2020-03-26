Belvidere Chrysler plant to remain closed through mid-April

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Chrysler plant will now keep its doors closed through the middle of April.



A spokesperson with Fiat Chrysler made the announcement on Thursday. The plant, along with all plants in North America, will now remain closed through April 14 amid the outbreak of COVID-19.



The Belvidere Chrysler plant is currently on a temporary two-week shutdown, which was planned in advance.



Here's the full statement from FCA:

FCA continues to take important steps to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, and put the health and safety of our workforce, and the communities where we live and work first. FCA plants across the U.S. and Canada, as well as headquarters operations and construction projects, are intended to remain closed until April 14, dependent upon the various state stay in place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to production. The Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers. The status of production at FCA’s Mexican operations will be subject to a separate announcement. The Company continues to work collaboratively with the UAW and Unifor to expand upon the extensive program of cleaning and social distancing protocols that already have been implemented across all of our facilities to safeguard our employees.