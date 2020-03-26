Armed man shot by Janesville Police expected to survive

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A man, who police say was armed with a knife, is expected to survive after being shot Thursday afternoon by police.

Janesville police were sent to a traffic accident about 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14/Humes Road and Interstate 39/90.

Immediately following the crash, a man got out of his vehicle and had armed himself with a knife by the time officers had arrived, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

While police were trying to take the man into custody, a Janesville police officer fired at the armed subject.

The man who was shot was immediately taken to a local medical facility for treatment and is expected to survive.

An officer also was also taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

U.S. Highway 14/Humes Rd. will closed for several hours between N. Pontiac Dr. and Deerfield Dr. Interstate 39/90 is open.

The Wisconsin Traffic Management Center has been notified.

A Janesville Police Department Press Conference will be announced at a later time.

Any one having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact: Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day

This is a developing story.