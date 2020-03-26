673 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as state cracks 2,000 total cases

CHICAGO (WREX) — The outbreak of COVID-19 in Illinois continues to intensify as the state announced 673 new cases on Thursday.



The total number of confirmed cases in the state increased from 1,865 to 2,538.



One of the new cases is in Stephenson County, where a resident in their 50s was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. This marked the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stephenson County.



IDPH is also reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the total up to 26 deaths across the state. Details on the new deaths are not known at this time.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases in 37 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.



16,631 people have been tested for the virus in the state, according to IDPH.