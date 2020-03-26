3 arrested, 1 wanted after shots fired in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford and two Chicago men are in custody following a shots fired incident on Wednesday. Police say they're still searching for a fourth man.



Darious McLendon, 20, of Rockford, Terrell Anderson, 19, and Dwight Newell, both of Chicago, were taken into custody.



Police say shots were fired around 1:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Quincy Circle. Officers arrived on scene and found several shell casings in the street as well as two cars and a home in the area which had been hit by gunfire.



During the investigation, officers located a potential suspect vehicle.



Officers later found the vehicle in the area of Auburn St. and Kilburn Ave. and conducted a traffic stop.



Police say everyone in the vehicle, except for the driver, ran away. The suspects were caught by police and taken into custody.



Officers recovered two different weapons and ammunition in the vehicle.



All three men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.



Police say a warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Jamario Neal, of Rockford. Anyone with any information on Neal's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department.

Darious McClendon (left), Dwight Newell (center), Terrell Anderson (right)