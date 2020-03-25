Winnebago County will have virtual board meetings Thursday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board and a board committee will hold virtual board meetings this Thursday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chairman Frank Haney sent a news release on Wednesday detailing how the meetings will work.



"The goal is to balance the need to be safe with the need to govern in an open and transparent manner," Haney said.



The meetings will happen through Zoom, which allows for both visual and audio during the meetings. Haney says board members, professional staff and legal counsel will be able to participate remotely and will be able to discuss items, take votes and follow standard meeting rules.



The meetings will also stream online for the public. If you would like to watch tomorrow night's meeting, you can HERE.



If you would like to address the board at Thursday’s meeting remotely, please call (815) 319-4225 by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The operations committee meeting begins at 5:45 p.m.; the full board meeting begins at 6 p.m.



13 WREX will tune in to the meetings, and bring you a recap on 13 News at 10.