Slightly soggy stretch starts tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A series of rain showers fall over the next few evenings, but the rain totals stay pretty light until the weekend. Despite seeing lots of clouds and rain, the weather remains mild and average over the long stretch.

Overnight rain:

Our first taste of rainy weather slides by late overnight. The showers generally fall between midnight and 3 am. This round of rain looks very light, so amounts shouldn't exceed 1/4".

You will notice a pattern with the rain over the next couple of days. Most of it falls between the evening and night, then a mainly dry day follows. We see that Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Temperatures stay a little cooler and warm into the low 50's.

Thursday rain:

A second wave of rain showers develops by late Thursday afternoon. This round of rain is ever so slightly heavier, so we could pick up around 1/4" for rainfall. No thunder is expected with this round, just like the overnight showers. Thursday's rain leaves by Friday morning.

Weekend showers:

Scattered thunderstorms and pockets of heavier rain are possible by Saturday.

Friday remains dry and in the low 50's with cloudy weather up until sunset, then rain starts back up again. This time around, we won't see a break in the action until Sunday morning. On-and-off light rain showers fall through Friday night and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, pockets of heavier rainfall and a few scattered thunderstorms may develop. Severe weather is not likely, but be sure to be inside if you hear any thunder. The rumbles and downpours die down by Saturday evening, but light rain keeps going from there. The light showers linger into early Sunday morning before finally drying up.

Saturday's rainfall may produce around 1/2" of rain or so. In total, this week's rain may get up to 1" for most spots. Sunday is the start of a dry stretch of weather that lasts into the middle of next week. We should see a lot of sunshine in the long range forecast to balance out the cloudy and rainy weather.