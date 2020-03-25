 Skip to Content

Rockford’s Atwood Golf Course opens for play Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford area residents who feel stuck inside can get out and golf this weekend after Atwood Homestead Golf Course announces it will open for the season Saturday, March 28.

The golf course will be open for walking only with weather permitting. Atwood says all players must adhere to social distancing protocols.

The clubhouse will not be open for food and beverage service.

A revision to Illinois' stay at home order allows golf courses to be open on a limited basis.

Tee times may be made for Atwood Homestead beginning Friday, March 27 by calling the Atwood Golf Shop between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 815-623-2411.

Additional information on Ledges and Macktown Golf Courses will be made available soon. All course availability is subject to weather and course conditions.

Visit www.playthepreserves.com for more information about Atwood Homestead, Ledges and Macktown Golf Courses.

