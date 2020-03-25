Rockford man accused of stealing from storage units in Ogle Co.

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford man is accused from stealing from several storage units in Ogle County.

Jacob Patton, 19, of Rockford, was taken into custody on Tuesday.



The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the U-Store storage unit in Davis Junction in June of 2019 for reports of a burglary.



The sheriff's office says Patton burglarized "several storage units." Details on what was taken is not known at this time.



Patton was taken to the Ogle County Jail.