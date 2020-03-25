Rockford bowling alley ‘spares’ food for those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the coronavirus outbreak crisis drags on, there's no shortage of people willing to help others. That includes workers at Don Carter Lanes.

The bowling alley hosted a cookout Wednesday, complete with free burgers and hot dogs. The food was meant for essential workers like first responders and grocery store workers, who are still on the job throughout this crisis.

"It's one thing to stay at home and think of all the negative. But if you can be out here creating a little bit of positive, it just makes you feel good inside," said Jamey Funk, the manager of Shooter's Bar and Grill at Don Carter Lanes.

The business says it hopes to offer more free cookouts in the future.