Rockford Art Deli launches new program to support other local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) โ€” The Rockford Art Deli has announced a new project to help benefit other local businesses in the community.



The project is called the "#HereForGoodRKFD Project."



Here's how it works:

Pre-order a t-shirt to support the LOCAL Rockford business of your choice + $๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž goes directly to the business youโ€™re supporting.

๐Ÿ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ goes to a local, environmental non-profit - Severson Dells Nature Center.

๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ% ๐Ž๐ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐‚๐„๐„๐ƒ๐’ ๐’๐”๐๐๐Ž๐‘๐“ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐„๐๐„๐๐ƒ๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐Ž๐–๐๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐’๐ˆ๐๐„๐’๐’๐„๐’ ๐ˆ๐ ๐‘๐Ž๐‚๐Š๐ ๐Ž๐‘๐ƒ.

Local businesses are already joining the movement and others are expected to join, according to the Rockford Art Deli.



Click hereย to see what businesses have already joined the project.