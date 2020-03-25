Rockford Art Deli launches new program to support other local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Art Deli has announced a new project to help benefit other local businesses in the community.



The project is called the "#HereForGoodRKFD Project."



Here's how it works:

Pre-order a t-shirt to support the LOCAL Rockford business of your choice + $𝟏𝟎 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 goes directly to the business you’re supporting.

𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 goes to a local, environmental non-profit - Severson Dells Nature Center.

𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐎𝐅 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐒 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐎𝐖𝐍𝐄𝐃 𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐃.

Local businesses are already joining the movement and others are expected to join, according to the Rockford Art Deli.



Click here to see what businesses have already joined the project.