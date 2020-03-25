Rock County confirms three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — There are a total of 6 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock County as of Wednesday afternoon, health officials have confirmed.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had reported four in Rock County in its Wednesday afternoon update. DHS updates its totals once each day.

The Rock County Public Health Department is in the process of reaching out to any close contacts of the three new positive cases confirmed today.

The additional Rock County cases brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin to 587.

Since Tuesday, over 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

There have been 10,089 negative tests so far, an increase of 1,852 since Monday.