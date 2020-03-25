Rochelle distillery shifts to making hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A new product is coming out of Kennay Farms Distilling. One the company never imagined it would need to make.

It's making hand sanitizer to help during the coronavirus outbreak. The distillery says it's been making the product since March 20 and is churning out large quantities to get to people who need it.

"There is an extreme amount of need out there and we're just thrilled this is one way that we can keep operational, for one, keep our employees employed."

The distillery is selling the hand sanitizer to customers and asking they bring their own containers to put it in. The company has also donated a lot of the product to police, fire, EMS, and healthcare workers.