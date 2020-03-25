Morning fog and dry Wednesday ahead of multiple rounds of rain & storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dense fog advisory is in place early Wednesday as visibility is under a quarter of a mile. Fog dissipates through the morning ahead of late-day showers and multiple rounds of rain.

Widespread fog has developed early Wednesday and is going to likely slow you down as you head out this morning. You know the drill: slow down and ensure your low beams are on. Beyond 10 a.m., fog lifts and mostly cloudy skies are forecast to remain in place. How much sunshine the region sees this afternoon is going to decide just how warm temperatures get.

Dense fog is likely early Wednesday morning, but shouldn't last beyond 10 a.m.

Current forecast thinking keeps more clouds than sun, which could hold temperatures into the middle 50s later today. However, if sunny skies prevail, highs could approach 60°. Regardless of high temperatures Wednesday, dry conditions remain in place through much of the day.

Late-evening showers:

Model agreement for the first round of shower activity is quite high, which is what we as meteorologists enjoy seeing. A cold front slides through northern Illinois late this evening, bringing a brief window of showers and even a rumble of thunder. Activity looks to develop shortly before midnight, lasting until about 2 or 3 a.m. Thursday.

Showers and a rumble of thunder are possible overnight Wednesday into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Rain should be on the lighter side with the first round, with most areas receiving only a few hundredths of an inch. Despite a mostly dry Thursday morning, cloud cover isn't going far. By the afternoon hours, another round of rain is forecast to develop. Much like the first round of light rain, the second round late Thursday into early Friday remains light and tolerable for area rivers.

Rain and stronger storms:

The primary message between Wednesday and Friday continues to be intermittent rain chances with plenty of dry time in between. Heavier rain chances return overnight Friday into Saturday, with thunder possible.

Heavier rain is possible Saturday as a threat for stronger thunderstorms possible.

Thunderstorms are possible through Saturday as an area of low pressure moves by. Some storms could be strong to even severe, but the details on this are sparse. Rain should taper off by early Sunday.