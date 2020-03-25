Illinois could need 38K more beds if virus isn’t contained

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Governor J.B. says the state would need tens of thousands of additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients within the next two weeks in a worst-case scenario amid a pandemic that has now claimed 16 lives in the state.



Gov. Pritzker said at his daily briefing that the state would need almost 38,000 additional hospital beds, including more than 9,000 in intensive-care units, along with nearly 5,000 ventilators, if containment strategies aren't successful.



The administration is evaluating closed hospitals for temporary reuse and setting up triage centers outside existing hospitals to evaluate potential patients.



Gov. Pritzker did say the state will be receiving 300 ventilators and 300,000 N95 masks from the federal government.