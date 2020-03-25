Freeport suspends water, sewer late fees and service shutoff until May 1

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport is alleviating the burden of paying certain bills during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city will suspend late fees until May 1. Freeport says water and sewer customers will still be responsible for any charges incurred, however non-payment between now and May 1 will not result in a service shut-off.

A water and sewer rate increase was set to go into effect May 1, 2020 but it will now be delayed until May 1, 2021.

Parking/loading zones

Freeport City Council authorized the city manager to establish temporary loading zones until May 1 in and around restaurants in the downtown area to help with carry out and curbside pick-up orders.

Parking restrictions on Linden Street in front of the Stephenson County Health Department are suspended until May 1. Normally, parking is restricted in that area Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Businesses

Freeport says it will provide a credit to the holders of a Class A (Tavern), Class R (Restaurant), Class CR (cater retailer), Class H (Rental Halls), Class W (Wine and Beer On-Premises) or Class K (Brewpubs and Wine Retailers) liquor license, in an amount equal to 2 months of their annual liquor license fees due on July 1, 2020 and waives the collection of city food and beverage taxes for the months of March and April 2020.

The city will provide a credit to all video gaming terminal license holders in an amount equal to 2 months of their renewal license fees due on July 1, 2020.

Freeport says it will temporarily suspends certain Temporary Sign regulations (as determined by the City Manager), waive the fee for Temporary Signs, and allow for Temporary Signs to be applied for via telephone, until May 1, 2020.

The city will pay the administrative fee/charge on behalf of those individuals that utilize the Payment Service Network (PSN) for bill paying until May 1, 2020.