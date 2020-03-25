FHN offers free online screening tool for COVID-19

FREEPORT (WREX) — If you think you may have COVID-19, you can use a free screening tool online.

The tool is on FHN.org's home page. Click the "Free COVID-19 Screening Tool." A pop-up window will appear on the bottom left-hand side of your screen and you will be connected with the assessment.

“This tool walks you through what symptoms you may be experiencing, and explains the symptoms of COVID-19 very well,” said FHN Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Martinez. “It’s not intended to be an actual visit with your healthcare provider, but it can let you know if you need to give your provider a call about your symptoms.”

CLICK HERE for the screening tool.