 Skip to Content

FHN offers free online screening tool for COVID-19

8:09 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

FREEPORT (WREX) — If you think you may have COVID-19, you can use a free screening tool online.

The tool is on FHN.org's home page. Click the "Free COVID-19 Screening Tool." A pop-up window will appear on the bottom left-hand side of your screen and you will be connected with the assessment.

“This tool walks you through what symptoms you may be experiencing, and explains the symptoms of COVID-19 very well,” said FHN Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Martinez. “It’s not intended to be an actual visit with your healthcare provider, but it can let you know if you need to give your provider a call about your symptoms.”

CLICK HERE for the screening tool.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content