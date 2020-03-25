FAA reopens Midway air traffic control tower closed by virus
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has reopened the air traffic control tower at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
The FAA closed the tower last week after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The FAA kept the airport open despite the control tower's closing and subsequent cleaning.
Flights into and out of Chicago's second-largest airport were curtailed with traffic being directed from an alternate control facility located outside the city.