Coronavirus death toll in Spain passes China’s

MADRID (AP) — The coronavirus death toll has risen dramatically in Spain, pushing it past China and second only to Italy as the pandemic spreads rapidly in Europe.

Spain's Health Ministry reported a daily increase of 738 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 3,434 overall and past China's 3,285 dead.

Only Italy has more deaths, with 6,820.

India, the world's largest democracy, put its 1.3 billion people on lockdown.

Meanwhile in the United States, lawmakers agreed on a massive $2 trillion domestic aid package, while Germany's parliament prepared to pass a $1.1 trillion package of its own.