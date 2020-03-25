Budgeting tips during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The outbreak of the coronavirus is impacting more than people's health, it's impacting their finances.

Across the country, unemployment claims have surged as companies experience layoffs and cutbacks due to the virus.

That's why financial expert Cesar Sanchez from Midland States Bank says everyone should create a budget now.

"Scale back to the generics. Scale back to that dollar loaf of bread. Do you need the bag of potato chips or do you need the milk?" said Sanchez.

Sanchez says typically you want to have between three and six months of salary saved. For those who don't have that, Sanchez said it's about cutting back on what you don't need like streaming services, tobacco products, and alcohol to make ends meet.

Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures 461196 8/13/2019

Congress is still working on passing a stimulus package to bring money to Americans. Sanchez said if you get a check, you should not spend it all at once.

"Use it for the essentials," he said. "If you could set aside just a small amount for a rainy day or an emergency fund for the future, this stimulus package might help you in case this becomes a long-term scenario with what's going on with COVID-19."

Sanchez also recommends people not panic and take all of their money out of the bank. As long as the money is in the bank, its insured. Once it's out, and if something happens to it like it's stolen or lost in a fire, it's gone forever.