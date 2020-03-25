Beloit’s Bushel & Peck’s keeps doors open during pandemic

BELOIT, WI (WREX) - Bushel & Peck's, a hybrid restaurant and grocery store, is still in business during the coronavirus pandemic, serving customers both inside and outside.

“Our restaurant orders from Illinois and Wisconsin has switched to a carry-out and curbside pickup only which we fully support," says business manager Anna Meyer.

While customers can't dine-in, they can still come inside to buy groceries.

“The really nice thing about this place is we have a big distance. You can keep distance between people. We’re encouraging social distancing as much as possible.”

Shop local, support local, those sentiments ring true when you shop here.

“Full blown online site for all our preservation goodies, if you want hot sauce, jam and pickles, all that can be ordered online. That’s a really great way to support us at this time.”

They make everything on-site with a lot of choices - 14 types of hot sauce and 15 types of jam. They also have a fully stocked beer and wine section - but Bushel & Peck’s doesn’t just sell its own goods.

“One thing about our store is we’re supporting a lot of local vendors in this economy, we have local eggs, meat, and cheese. Every time your purchase one of those things, you’re helping somebody that lives nearby.”

A community staple, supported by its neighbors.

“People want to keep us here and they care a lot about us. It’s nice to have people come in and say thank you for being open, thank you for being here.”

Thankful customers, supporting a grateful, local business. If you'd like to order Bushel and Peck's goods online, go here.