Aurora to issue compliance notices to non-essential businesses remaining open

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — The City of Aurora is preparing to issue compliance notices to non-essential businesses who are staying open.



The city says the notices will be in an effort to enforce the mandated closure of non-essential businesses through April 7.

"We have received complaints from employees who are justifiably concerned about working conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “We will determine if the business is essential as defined by the State, and, if so, what social distancing and prevention measures are in place for operations."

Once information is received, the City’s Law Department will make the determination if a businesses located within the City of Aurora is essential or non-essential. Non-essential businesses will receive a hand-delivered Notice to Comply and mandated to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order.

Business owners will have twenty-four (24) hours to comply or appeal to the law department before corrective action is enforced, which could include 1) an order of closure issued by the state or local health department or 2) a civil and/or criminal liability.