815 3D Solutions prints masks to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

ROSCOE (WREX) — A group is stepping in to make masks for others. But they are not doing it by sewing. They are doing it by printing.

815 3D Solutions is making masks and face shields with 3D printers. Jim Kelly says the group is in a prototype phase right now as it tries to come up with a good design. They are looking for donations, however. The money would be used to buy masks, materials for making masks and face shields and any expenses with running the printers.

"There's so many people out there that need these masks, that need some sort of protection, that we felt that it was our duty to do something about it," said Kelly.

The group says 38 masks have been ordered so far. To donate, click here.