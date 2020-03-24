WREX Recipes: Wacky Cake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — How many of you went to the store and couldn't get milk, eggs, or butter? Well I have good news for you! In order to make this cake, you don't need any of those ingredients!

If you never heard of Wacky Cake, it's possible it's because it goes by another name: Depression Cake. This cake became popular in the U.S. during the depression because people had limited ingredients to work with.

The other neat thing about this recipe is you make it all in the dish you bake it in! Less mess to clean up! Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of flour

1 cup of sugar

4 TBSP of cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt (plus a pinch or so extra to bring out the chocolate!)

1 TBSP vinegar (white or apple cider)

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 TBSP vegetable oil

1 cup of water

1 cup chocolate chips (optional)

Powdered sugar for topping

In case you haven't noticed yet with my recipes, I always put in extra salt than what is called for. Not too much, just a pinch here and there depending on how much the recipe asks for.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Get an 8x8 square glass pan, do not grease. Mix all dry ingredients in glass pan with fork. Create three wells in mixture. Pour the vinegar into one well, vanilla in another, and vegetable oil in the third. Pour water over entire mixture, and mix thoroughly with fork (look under the glass dish to make sure there is no dry mixture left). Mix in chocolate chips. Bake until toothpick in center comes out mostly clean, about 25-30 minutes. Once baked cool completely. Sift powdered sugar on top.

That's it! It's a simple recipe that also goes great with ice cream, hot fudge topping, or caramel sundae topping. And if you have some people who aren't a big fan of desserts, this one is not overly sweet so they may enjoy that!