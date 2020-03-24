Winnebago, Boone Counties postpone trials until May amid coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 outbreak hasn't just impacted our health systems, it's impacted our judicial systems as well.

Tuesday morning both Winnebago and Boone Counties announced trials will be postponed. 13 WREX took a look at what exactly that means.

The sixth amendment in the U.S. Constitution ensures the right to a speedy trial, but now that right has been suspended.

"We’ve not encountered this type of issue in my recollection," Winnebago County's Chief Judge Eugene Doherty says.

Rockford attorney David Vella echoes that sentiment.

"During 9/11 we didn’t even stop," Vella says. "I would say 2008 we didn’t stop so, no I’ve never seen this."

The coronavirus outbreak has forced trials to be postponed until May 18.

"Like everybody else, we have to work with the circumstances," Judge Doherty says.

"The system is set up to have physical contact with each other, to have physical contact with witnesses, with the judges, with the police officers to testify, and without that, we just can’t get anything done," Vella explains.

Judge Doherty says the county’s court system has already reduced its caseload to only essential services. Essential services would include things like bond court, orders of protection and no contact orders, juvenile proceedings, and mental health court proceedings.

"Also, we would include in that any orders that the health department might see to enforce a quarantine," Judge Doherty says.

But that leaves attorneys like Vella and his clients stuck in limbo.

"I have some clients who have professed their innocence to me, and I believe them, but they can’t get the trial," Vella explains. "They can’t get their cases going because of this, [and] no one is to blame for this, this is a virus and nothing can be done, but I think we’re all anxiously awaiting the process to get going again."

Vella says if this does continue for a longer time period than the court system has prepared for, it would push the limits of justice. And in a system where the wheels already turn slowly, the hope is justice will be served soon.