All trials canceled in Winnebago, Boone counties through mid-May

(WREX) — To help combat the outbreak of COVID-19, the 17th Circuit Court has canceled all trials in Winnebago and Boone counties through mid-May.

“The Court has already reduced its operations to essential matters only,” said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. “However, we have now been given permission by the Supreme Court to cancel trials and adjust the speedy trial deadlines accordingly. Because trials involve the presences of multiple people, including parties, lawyers, witnesses, jurors, and the judge, delaying them is a prudent decision to guard against transmission of the virus.”

If you're scheduled to report to jury duty before May, 18, you are now excused from service, according to eh 17th Circuit Court. As for the Grand Jury, the Court encourages any currently serving grand jurors to contact the State's Attorney's office in their county to determine if there are any changes to the grand jury's schedule. Other essential court business is still being conducted.

Trials will resume May 18, 2020.