Thankful on Taco Tuesday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One Rockford-area restaurant made sure local first responders knew how much they were appreciated during the current coronavirus pandemic.

It's Tuesday at Rockford's Olivo Taco. You know what that means - Taco Tuesday.

Like their neighbors in the restaurant community, their dining room is closed, but carry-out is open. The kitchen staff is light, but the grill is hot. Today, Olivo Taco is saying thank you.

"We want to give every first responder, police officers, state troopers, sheriffs, doctors, nurses, a free order on us," says owner Moe Zatar.

"We see what they do everyday. Especially with this whole situation that's happening right now. Help the first responders, they're out there, risking their life, doing whatever they can to stay safe. We're just a small piece of this whole country. We want to try to bring some awareness to everyone out there, please help out."

For anyone hungry for tacos, Zatar adds, "We are out here to serve you guys. Rockford, and every city around Rockford, it doesn't have to be Rockford."

A sign in the restaurant says "Live like it's Taco Tuesday," and if you're Olivo Taco, that's everyday, for our community.