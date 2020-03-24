Rockford Urological Associates offers patients online visits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With coronavirus concerns placing restrictions on most medical practices, one clinic in Rockford will now give its patients the option to have their visit online.

Rockford Urological Associates announced that all patients will now have the option to take their appointment online through Telehealth. The clinic says this practice will help people who need things like refills get them while practicing social distancing.

Dr Catherine Eden at Rockford Urological Associates says this is a great way to protect a large portion of the clinic's patients.

"We obviously as urologists cover a number of elderly patients," Eden said. "People are particularly concerned about leaving the house for their overall and general health. We want to stay on top ofmaking sure they stay on top of all their medications and make sure they're following up with the things they should be following up with.

The clinic says that people will always have the option of an in-person visit. Rockford Urological hopes to add a video component to their online service in the near future.