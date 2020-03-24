Rockford groups combine resources to feed those in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While many food banks in Rockford opened up their resources for people in need, there are some who don't have the means to travel to a food bank.

That's where a number of groups in Rockford joined together to meet their need. Rockford Today Network, United Way of the Rock River Valley and Islamic Circle of Northern America all combined resources to help those in need.

Today the groups met at Valley Market to package and then deliver 5 pound servings of meat. Mustafa Abdall, one of the coordinators of the effort, says this shows the diversity and generosity of the Rockford community.

"We support families in need," Abdall said. "We support students. I believe this is one of the tests that show Rockford is a diverse and unique community."

The group also delivered 80 breakfast meals earlier on Tuesday.