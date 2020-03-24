River Flood Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* until late Friday night.
* At 900 AM Tuesday the stage was 11.6 feet.
* Action stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
&&